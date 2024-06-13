Canon Europe to Enhance 4K Remote Cameras and Controllers with Firmware Upgrades

Canon Europe has announced that it will release firmware updates for its 4K remote cameras and remote camera controllers starting in mid-July 2024. These upgrades, provided free of charge, aim to enhance functionality and performance, particularly in auto-tracking features. Additionally, upgraded versions of various applications, including the ‘Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001’ launched in April 2023, will be made available.

Canon has been expanding its remote camera systems portfolio by offering application software that adds essential functions to camera systems, such as 4K remote cameras and specialized controllers. The firmware and application upgrades are designed to improve functionality and performance across the system, thereby assisting in workflow improvements for video production projects and enhancing visual communication for web conferences and lecture broadcasts.

The improved tracking function in the updated ‘Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001’ will enable the system to maintain focus on a subject even when another person crosses paths. The application’s performance will also achieve smoother and more natural tracking of a subject’s movements. Advanced auto-tracking settings can now be adjusted via the controller, eliminating the need for a PC. Canon will also offer the basic functions of the ‘Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001’ free of charge to broaden user accessibility and convenience.

The updates will also improve the video output framerate during USB connection for remote cameras CR-N300 and CR-N100, which comply with the USB Video Class standard. By connecting these cameras to a PC via cable, they can be used for web conferences with an enhanced output framerate from FHD 12.5fps to a maximum of FHD 30fps. Additionally, the output format will now include YUV format along with Motion JPEG, facilitating easier image processing after shooting.

Furthermore, the functionality of the remote camera controller RC-IP1000 will be enhanced to display thumbnail images of presets and trace functions on the touch panel. This feature will reduce operational mistakes and enable intuitive control operation. The touch panel, which can display up to nine cameras simultaneously, can also output images to an external monitor via SDI and HDMI. This controller firmware update will improve on-site operations by allowing users to control cameras while monitoring multiple views on a large screen.

Canon’s commitment to enhancing its remote camera systems through these firmware and application upgrades reflects its dedication to supporting video production and visual communication needs in various settings.