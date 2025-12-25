Vigilant Borders: Assam's Crackdown on Illegal Entry

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest of 18 foreign nationals for illegal entry into India, stating they had been deported.

Though Sarma did not disclose details on their origin or ethnicity, he assured citizens that the state maintains robust border security to prevent such infiltrations.

Assam shares a significant 267.5-kilometer border with Bangladesh, with multiple Integrated Check Posts facilitating controlled access. This move highlights Assam's focus on security amidst regional political unrest, while ensuring safe passage for Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)