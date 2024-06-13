Left Menu

Central Railway Reinforces Safety Measures Ahead of Monsoon in Kasara and Khandala Ghats

Central Railway has enhanced safety measures in the Kasara and Khandala Ghat sections to ensure safe train operations during the monsoon. These sections have faced frequent landslides and track washouts. The new measures include Canadian fencing, boulder netting, dynamic rockfall barriers, and hill gang operations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:53 IST
Central Railway Reinforces Safety Measures Ahead of Monsoon in Kasara and Khandala Ghats
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Central Railway has announced enhanced safety measures for the Kasara and Khandala Ghat sections this monsoon. Ensuring a seamless railway operation, the two sections have become focal points due to frequent landslides and track washouts.

Noteworthy upgrades include the installation of 450 meters of Canadian fencing and 60,000 square meters of boulder netting. Additionally, a new 1,200-meter catchwater drain and extended tunnel portals have been constructed for optimal rainwater management.

Overcoming logistical challenges and working in consultation with IIT Mumbai and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Central Railway aims to sustain safer travel for passengers throughout the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024