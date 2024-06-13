Central Railway Reinforces Safety Measures Ahead of Monsoon in Kasara and Khandala Ghats

Central Railway has announced enhanced safety measures for the Kasara and Khandala Ghat sections this monsoon. Ensuring a seamless railway operation, the two sections have become focal points due to frequent landslides and track washouts.

Noteworthy upgrades include the installation of 450 meters of Canadian fencing and 60,000 square meters of boulder netting. Additionally, a new 1,200-meter catchwater drain and extended tunnel portals have been constructed for optimal rainwater management.

Overcoming logistical challenges and working in consultation with IIT Mumbai and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Central Railway aims to sustain safer travel for passengers throughout the season.

