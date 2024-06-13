West Bengal Government Invokes Industry in Decision-Making

In a bid to boost the investment climate in the state, the West Bengal government is pushing for a more significant role of the industry in the decision-making processes of its nodal agency, WBIDC. This move, reported by industry sources on Thursday, aims to expedite and enhance the state's investment landscape.

During a closed-door meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on industrialists to increase their presence in the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC). Although specific details of this plan remain undisclosed, it is expected to streamline processes by reducing bureaucratic red tape.

Observers believe that the implementation of this plan would create a more industry-friendly environment, attracting greater investment. One industry participant highlighted the Chief Minister's receptiveness to presented issues, including land allocation for a steel project and a toy park project, reflecting her commitment to immediate action and facilitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)