Emirates Fined $1.5M for Airspace Violations

The U.S. Transportation Department imposed a $1.5 million fine on Emirates for operating flights with JetBlue Airways' code in prohibited airspaces between December 2021 and August 2022. This action violated a prior consent order from October 2020, which had already fined Emirates for similar violations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 01:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it fined Emirates $1.5 million for operating flights carrying JetBlue Airways' designator code in prohibited airspace.

The department said that between December 2021 and August 2022, Emirates operated a significant number of flights carrying the JetBlue Airways code between the United Arab Emirates and the United States in airspace prohibited by the Federal Aviation Administration to U.S. operators. This conduct also violated a consent order issued in October 2020 fining Emirates for operating other flights in airspace under an FAA prohibition.

