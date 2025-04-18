Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Missile Attack Kills and Injures Scores Amidst New Russian Offensive

A missile strike launched by Russia on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv Friday left one man dead and injured over 100 others. The attack, which also affected multiple residential buildings and educational facilities, adds to the already heightened tensions between the two nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, revealing that ballistic and cruise missiles were used. Local officials reported significant damage, including shattered windows in numerous apartments and a fire at a factory. Both Ukrainian and international communities have expressed outrage over the use of such weaponry against civilian areas.

The incident follows a U.S.-brokered moratorium on attacks targeting energy infrastructure, though both Russia and Ukraine have recently accused each other of breaches. Meanwhile, an additional drone strike occurred in Sumy, further escalating hostilities as diplomatic efforts continue to falter.

