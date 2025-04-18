Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Missile Attack Kills and Injures Scores Amidst New Russian Offensive

A missile strike by Russia on Kharkiv, Ukraine resulted in one death and wounded over 100 people. Notable damage included residential buildings and schools. Ukraine's leaders condemned the attack, highlighting ongoing tensions despite a moratorium on energy infrastructure attacks. Additional drone attacks were reported in Sumy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile strike launched by Russia on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv Friday left one man dead and injured over 100 others. The attack, which also affected multiple residential buildings and educational facilities, adds to the already heightened tensions between the two nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, revealing that ballistic and cruise missiles were used. Local officials reported significant damage, including shattered windows in numerous apartments and a fire at a factory. Both Ukrainian and international communities have expressed outrage over the use of such weaponry against civilian areas.

The incident follows a U.S.-brokered moratorium on attacks targeting energy infrastructure, though both Russia and Ukraine have recently accused each other of breaches. Meanwhile, an additional drone strike occurred in Sumy, further escalating hostilities as diplomatic efforts continue to falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

