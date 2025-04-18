Marathon Showdown: Top Athletes Withdraw from London Race

In a surprising turn of events, marathon elite Ruth Chepngetich and reigning champion Peres Jepchirchir have pulled out of the London Marathon a mere two weeks before the start date, according to organizers.

Chepngetich, a world record holder after her stunning 2:09:56 finish in Chicago last year, stated she wasn't in the right mental or physical condition to perform at her best in London. "I am very sad to miss the race and I hope to be back next year," she expressed in a statement.

Jepchirchir, adorned with Olympic gold from Tokyo, withdraws due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Vivian Cheruiyot, the 2018 marathon winner from Kenya, is stepping up as a late entry. This year's race is poised to see over 56,000 participants, potentially breaking the record for the most marathon competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)