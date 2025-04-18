Left Menu

Marathon Showdown: Top Athletes Withdraw from London Race

World record holder Ruth Chepngetich and reigning champion Peres Jepchirchir have withdrawn from the upcoming London Marathon. Chepngetich, who set a record in Chicago last year, cited mental and physical readiness, while Jepchirchir has an ankle injury. The marathon expects over 56,000 participants, potentially setting a new record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:25 IST
Marathon Showdown: Top Athletes Withdraw from London Race

In a surprising turn of events, marathon elite Ruth Chepngetich and reigning champion Peres Jepchirchir have pulled out of the London Marathon a mere two weeks before the start date, according to organizers.

Chepngetich, a world record holder after her stunning 2:09:56 finish in Chicago last year, stated she wasn't in the right mental or physical condition to perform at her best in London. "I am very sad to miss the race and I hope to be back next year," she expressed in a statement.

Jepchirchir, adorned with Olympic gold from Tokyo, withdraws due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Vivian Cheruiyot, the 2018 marathon winner from Kenya, is stepping up as a late entry. This year's race is poised to see over 56,000 participants, potentially breaking the record for the most marathon competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025