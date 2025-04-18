Left Menu

Tragic End for Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu community leader, was allegedly abducted and killed in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. He received a suspicious call and was later taken by four men. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead. Authorities are investigating, and a case is being prepared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a leading figure in the Hindu community, was brutally killed after being abducted from his Dinajpur home in northern Bangladesh, according to reports on Friday.

The 58-year-old was found dead on Thursday night, with the incident sparking alarm and calls for justice in the region.

Amidst ongoing tensions, India rebuffed Bangladeshi comments on violence within West Bengal, urging a focus on minority protection in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

