Tragic End for Hindu Leader in Bangladesh
Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu community leader, was allegedly abducted and killed in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. He received a suspicious call and was later taken by four men. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead. Authorities are investigating, and a case is being prepared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:24 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a leading figure in the Hindu community, was brutally killed after being abducted from his Dinajpur home in northern Bangladesh, according to reports on Friday.
The 58-year-old was found dead on Thursday night, with the incident sparking alarm and calls for justice in the region.
Amidst ongoing tensions, India rebuffed Bangladeshi comments on violence within West Bengal, urging a focus on minority protection in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debate Heats Up Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill in India: Concerns Over Minority Rights and Property Claims
SGPC Criticizes Waqf Bill as Minority Rights Interference
Assam CM Condemns MP's Remarks on Eid Prayers and Minority Rights
Diplomatic Delicacy: Modi and Yunus Navigate India-Bangladesh Relations
Police Officers Accused in Shocking Farmer Abduction Case