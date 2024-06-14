Product of the Year 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Consumer Innovations

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The 16th edition of the highly esteemed 'Product of the Year,' the world's leading consumer-voted award for product innovation, has unveiled its 'Product of the Year 2024' winners in India.

This year's winners span across a wide range of categories including Air Cooler, Ceiling Fan, Grinder, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Room Heater, Health Snack for Kids, Face Wash & Moisturizer, Sexual Wellness, and Life Insurance Plans. These products were voted and recognized by consumers nationwide.

Founded over 30 years ago in France, Product of the Year operates in more than 40 countries, distinguishing itself by guiding consumers to the best products in the market and rewarding manufacturers for their quality and innovation. The accolade is fueled by extensive consumer votes and surveys conducted by NielsenIQ. This recognition enhances brands' credibility and demonstrably boosts sales, playing a pivotal role in marketing strategies globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)