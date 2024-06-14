Left Menu

Product of the Year 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Consumer Innovations

Product of the Year 2024, the international consumer-voted award for product innovation, announced its winners for the 16th edition in India. Recognizing innovation in various categories like air coolers, washing machines, and health snacks, this award is based on a pan-India survey by NielsenIQ.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:42 IST
Product of the Year 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Consumer Innovations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The 16th edition of the highly esteemed 'Product of the Year,' the world's leading consumer-voted award for product innovation, has unveiled its 'Product of the Year 2024' winners in India.

This year's winners span across a wide range of categories including Air Cooler, Ceiling Fan, Grinder, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Room Heater, Health Snack for Kids, Face Wash & Moisturizer, Sexual Wellness, and Life Insurance Plans. These products were voted and recognized by consumers nationwide.

Founded over 30 years ago in France, Product of the Year operates in more than 40 countries, distinguishing itself by guiding consumers to the best products in the market and rewarding manufacturers for their quality and innovation. The accolade is fueled by extensive consumer votes and surveys conducted by NielsenIQ. This recognition enhances brands' credibility and demonstrably boosts sales, playing a pivotal role in marketing strategies globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024