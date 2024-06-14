Left Menu

NBTC Group Offers Immediate Relief to Fire Victims' Families in Kuwait

NBTC Group announced Rs 8 lakh as immediate relief for each family of the workers who died in the tragic fire at its accommodation in Kuwait. The company, headed by K G Abraham, emphasized the victims' families will remain part of the NBTC family.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:08 IST
NBTC Group Offers Immediate Relief to Fire Victims' Families in Kuwait
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

NBTC Group, headquartered in Kuwait, has announced an immediate relief measure of Rs 8 lakh for each family affected by the fire in one of its accommodations, which resulted in the loss of 49 lives on June 12.

In a statement uploaded to its LinkedIn profile, the company asserted its commitment towards the victims' families, stating they will always be considered part of the NBTC family. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned for the injured workers' families.

Prominent Keralite businessman K G Abraham, managing director and partner of NBTC Group, expressed profound sorrow over the incident. NBTC Group, established in 1977, has diversified ventures including engineering construction, logistics, hotel management, and has recently ventured into movie production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024