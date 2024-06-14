NBTC Group Offers Immediate Relief to Fire Victims' Families in Kuwait

NBTC Group, headquartered in Kuwait, has announced an immediate relief measure of Rs 8 lakh for each family affected by the fire in one of its accommodations, which resulted in the loss of 49 lives on June 12.

In a statement uploaded to its LinkedIn profile, the company asserted its commitment towards the victims' families, stating they will always be considered part of the NBTC family. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned for the injured workers' families.

Prominent Keralite businessman K G Abraham, managing director and partner of NBTC Group, expressed profound sorrow over the incident. NBTC Group, established in 1977, has diversified ventures including engineering construction, logistics, hotel management, and has recently ventured into movie production.

