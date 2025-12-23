Markets Surge Amidst Tech Rally and Currency Adjustments

In a holiday-shortened trading week, major stock indexes experienced significant gains on Monday, led by a rise in technology shares, including Nvidia. The foreign exchange market also reacted to Japanese officials' warnings against volatile currency moves, strengthening the yen against the U.S. dollar.

Technology stocks contributed to a broad market rally, with Nvidia surging 1.5% as it announced plans to ship high-powered AI chips to China by mid-February. Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery shares saw a 3.5% increase after Oracle's Larry Ellison guaranteed a substantial financing deal for Paramount's acquisition bid.

The commodity markets also demonstrated notable activity, as gold and silver hit record highs, and oil prices spiked after the U.S. Coast Guard's intervention near Venezuela. Investors are anticipating light trading volumes as U.S. markets close for the Christmas holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)