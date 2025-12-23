Novo Nordisk's New Weight-Loss Breakthrough: A Game-Changer in Obesity Management

In a significant development in obesity management, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Novo Nordisk's weight-loss pill, Wegovy. The decision provides the Danish drugmaker with a much-needed boost in its rivalry with Eli Lilly to capture the weight-loss market.

This approval follows a pivotal 64-week study wherein participants lost an average of 16.6% of their body weight using oral semaglutide, compared to just 2.7% from a placebo. With obesity-related healthcare costs escalating, the drug's potential to broaden the patient pool could be game-changing.

The $150 billion global market for weight-loss treatments awaits as analysts predict a considerable uptake of the pill, particularly among patients favoring non-injectable options. Novo aims to leverage its first-to-market position to reclaim dominance, manufacturing the pills in North Carolina to ensure steady supply.

