Neil El Aynaoui: From Tennis Legacy to AFCON Stardom

Neil El Aynaoui, son of Moroccan tennis star Younes, chose a career in football over tennis. He has emerged as a rising talent and is now playing for AS Roma. El Aynaoui proudly represents Morocco in AFCON, aspiring to leave a mark in the football world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:58 IST
Neil El Aynaoui, son of Moroccan tennis player Younes, always followed his passion for football, diverging from his father's legacy. His love for the sport has led the 24-year-old to his first major continental tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations, where he represents Morocco with pride.

After establishing himself as a promising talent in Ligue 1 with Lens, El Aynaoui recently joined AS Roma, signing a five-year contract. He attributes his drive to the inspiration he draws from Spanish legend Andres Iniesta, donning the number eight in his honor.

El Aynaoui's career has gained momentum with his debut for Morocco, and he envisions future triumphs, including the challenges of the upcoming World Cup against formidable teams like Brazil. He believes African teams, inspired by Morocco's historic achievement in Qatar, can now advance further on the global stage.

