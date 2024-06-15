Jindal Stainless acquires remaining stake in Chromeni Steels

Jindal Stainless on Saturday said Chromeni Steels Private Limited (CSPL) has become its wholly-owned subsidiary with immediate effect.

The board of directors of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has given approval for the acquisition of remaining 46 per cent equity stake in Chromeni Steels Private Limited. Consequently, CSPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 15th June, 2024, JSL said in a release.

JSL is India's largest stainless steel player.

