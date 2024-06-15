Jindal Stainless acquires remaining stake in Chromeni Steels
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Jindal Stainless on Saturday said Chromeni Steels Private Limited (CSPL) has become its wholly-owned subsidiary with immediate effect.
The board of directors of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has given approval for the acquisition of remaining 46 per cent equity stake in Chromeni Steels Private Limited. Consequently, CSPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 15th June, 2024, JSL said in a release.
JSL is India's largest stainless steel player.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Skies: US-India Military Partnership Soars
AI Deepfakes Rare in India's Elections, Cheapfakes More Common
India's Expanding Defence Diplomacy: Shaping Asia-Pacific Security
Incarcerated Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Contests India's General Election from Prison
Jailed Sikh Leader Shakes Up India's General Election