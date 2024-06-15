Left Menu

Air India Express' direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai launched

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:34 IST
Air India Express' direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai launched
Air India Express Employees Union Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express' direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai was launched at the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram on Saturday.

Machilipatnam and Vijayawada MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni) inaugurated the services.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada International Airport Director Lakshmikantha Reddy said, ''This is a major milestone for our Vijayawada Airport and Air India has introduced the daily flight service A-320 between the two cities, Vijayawada to Mumbai, which starts from Mumbai at 3.55 pm and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 pm.

''On the return journey, the flight leaves at 7.10 pm and reaches Mumbai at 9 pm daily. This flight not only connects Western India to Vijayawada but also provides a connection to the international flight destinations of Middle East, Europe, US etc.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024