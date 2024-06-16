Left Menu

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's Australian Visit Highlights Bilateral Win-Wins

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Australia, focusing on reinforcing bilateral relations. The visit includes the promise of new pandas for Adelaide Zoo and highlighting economic and cultural ties strengthened by resumed wine trade. Despite protests, the visit aims to stabilize relations disrupted by past tensions between the two nations.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:46 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang's Australian Visit Highlights Bilateral Win-Wins
Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Australia on Sunday underscored the positive aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two nations, including shared giant pandas and a recovering wine trade. Li pledged a new pair of the rare bears and called for mutual differences to be set aside.

Li arrived on Saturday in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, where most Australian wine is produced for the Chinese market. This follows the lifting of tariffs in March that had halted a AU$1.2 billion yearly trade since 2020. Li visited the Adelaide Zoo, home to giant pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni since 2009, and promised another pair after the current pandas return to China in November.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed gratitude, emphasizing the economic benefits of Li's promise. Despite protests, the visit marks a significant improvement in relations since the election of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party in 2022. Talks about trade impediments, military clashes, and Chinese investments in critical minerals further outlined Australia's commitment to stabilizing ties with China.

