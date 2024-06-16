Goa Tourism Hits Record One Crore Visitors

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte revealed that Goa's recent tourist season achieved a landmark footfall of one crore visitors, dispelling concerns about declining numbers in the coastal state.

Khaunte highlighted a significant 150% rise in international tourists compared to pre-COVID-19 levels but acknowledged growing competition from other states and international destinations.

The official tourist season in Goa concludes in June, coinciding with the monsoon, yet the state maintains a robust 80% hotel occupancy rate during this period. The minister emphasized Goa's appeal beyond its beaches, contributing to the rural economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)