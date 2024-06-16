Left Menu

Goa Tourism Hits Record One Crore Visitors

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte announced that Goa's tourist season saw a record of one crore visitors and a 150% rise in international tourists since pre-COVID-19. Despite increased competition, the state continues to draw people even during the monsoon season, diversifying beyond beach tourism.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:11 IST
Goa Tourism Hits Record One Crore Visitors
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte revealed that Goa's recent tourist season achieved a landmark footfall of one crore visitors, dispelling concerns about declining numbers in the coastal state.

Khaunte highlighted a significant 150% rise in international tourists compared to pre-COVID-19 levels but acknowledged growing competition from other states and international destinations.

The official tourist season in Goa concludes in June, coinciding with the monsoon, yet the state maintains a robust 80% hotel occupancy rate during this period. The minister emphasized Goa's appeal beyond its beaches, contributing to the rural economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024