China's Foreign Reserves See Modest Rise Amid Currency Fluctuations

China's foreign exchange reserves increased by $13.4 billion in March, reaching $3.241 trillion, amid dollar weakening against other currencies. The rise fell short of Reuters' forecast of $3.252 trillion, with the yuan decreasing by 0.31% against the dollar as the dollar dropped 3.13% against other currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 07:41 IST
China's foreign exchange reserves experienced a modest increase in March, according to official data released on Monday. The reserves rose by $13.4 billion, reaching a total of $3.241 trillion.

This increment was below the anticipated $3.252 trillion forecasted by Reuters but still represented a rise from February's figures of $3.227 trillion.

During the same period, the yuan weakened by 0.31% against the dollar, while the dollar saw a more significant drop of 3.13% against a basket of other leading currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

