China's Foreign Reserves See Modest Rise Amid Currency Fluctuations

China's foreign exchange reserves experienced a modest increase in March, according to official data released on Monday. The reserves rose by $13.4 billion, reaching a total of $3.241 trillion.

This increment was below the anticipated $3.252 trillion forecasted by Reuters but still represented a rise from February's figures of $3.227 trillion.

During the same period, the yuan weakened by 0.31% against the dollar, while the dollar saw a more significant drop of 3.13% against a basket of other leading currencies.

