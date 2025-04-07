China's Foreign Reserves See Modest Rise Amid Currency Fluctuations
China's foreign exchange reserves increased by $13.4 billion in March, reaching $3.241 trillion, amid dollar weakening against other currencies. The rise fell short of Reuters' forecast of $3.252 trillion, with the yuan decreasing by 0.31% against the dollar as the dollar dropped 3.13% against other currencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 07:41 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign exchange reserves experienced a modest increase in March, according to official data released on Monday. The reserves rose by $13.4 billion, reaching a total of $3.241 trillion.
This increment was below the anticipated $3.252 trillion forecasted by Reuters but still represented a rise from February's figures of $3.227 trillion.
During the same period, the yuan weakened by 0.31% against the dollar, while the dollar saw a more significant drop of 3.13% against a basket of other leading currencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- foreign exchange
- reserves
- economy
- currency
- yuan
- dollar
- forecast
- Reuters
- financial data
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Currency Note Scandal at Delhi Judge's Residence Sparks Inquiry
Market Jitters as Dollar Wavers Amid Looming Tariff Uncertainty
Dollar's Dance: Currency Changes Amidst Tariff Tensions
Cryptocurrency Scam Hits Maharashtra Resident
Global Currency Shifts: Dollar and Euro Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions