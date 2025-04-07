Left Menu

Liberal Party Reverses Work-from-Office Policy Amid Election Pressure

The Liberal Party retracted its plan to mandate full-time office work for government employees as Labor gains in polls ahead of the May 3 election. The policy had become a point of contention, with Labor criticizing its potential to hike commuting costs amid rising cost-of-living concerns.

The opposition Liberal Party of Australia has reversed a contentious policy requiring government employees to return to full-time office work. This retraction comes as the Labor Party makes gains in the polls ahead of the impending May 3 election.

The work-from-home policy became a hot election issue after the Liberal Party proposed it to enhance productivity. However, Labor quickly criticized the plan, arguing it would raise commuting costs amid existing cost-of-living problems.

Liberal leader Peter Dutton admitted the policy misstep on a Channel Nine interview, while Labor criticized the suggestion of job sharing as out of touch with modern familial roles. Current polls show a tight race, especially in swing seats affected by living cost challenges.

