Liberal Party Reverses Work-from-Office Policy Amid Election Pressure
The Liberal Party retracted its plan to mandate full-time office work for government employees as Labor gains in polls ahead of the May 3 election. The policy had become a point of contention, with Labor criticizing its potential to hike commuting costs amid rising cost-of-living concerns.
The work-from-home policy became a hot election issue after the Liberal Party proposed it to enhance productivity. However, Labor quickly criticized the plan, arguing it would raise commuting costs amid existing cost-of-living problems.
Liberal leader Peter Dutton admitted the policy misstep on a Channel Nine interview, while Labor criticized the suggestion of job sharing as out of touch with modern familial roles. Current polls show a tight race, especially in swing seats affected by living cost challenges.
