India Streamlines Visa Approvals for Chinese Experts to Boost Manufacturing

The Indian government is nearing the completion of a streamlined process to expedite visa approvals for Chinese professionals essential to various manufacturing units, an official disclosed. This decision follows the successful implementation of a similar procedure for the Product-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

This action is significant as several domestic manufacturing firms have reported delays in the approval of visas for Chinese technicians needed for tasks like machine installation, repair, and worker training. 'Most of the PLI visas have been addressed. We are working on creating a better SOP for general manufacturing with the Ministry of Home Affairs,' said the official. 'We expect to resolve the issue soon.'

An industry official praised the move, highlighting the essential expertise of Chinese professionals. 'Chinese technicians are not only crucial but also cost-effective compared to their Taiwanese counterparts,' said Rafeeq Ahmed, Chairman of the Farida Group. 'The SOP will help scale up production significantly.'

