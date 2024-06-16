Left Menu

Tragic Tempo Traveller Accident in Uttarakhand: 15 Dead, Investigation Underway

A tragic tempo traveller accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district left 15 dead and several injured. The vehicle skidded off the Badrinath national highway and fell into the Alaknanda river. A probe is underway to determine the cause, amid claims of driver fatigue and overloading.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:29 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, a tempo traveller accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has claimed 15 lives, according to officials on Sunday. The condition of four of the 11 injured remains critical.

Tragically, a person airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, succumbed to injuries late Saturday night, informed trauma surgeon Ruby Kataria. This brings the toll to 15 as the tempo traveller carrying tourists veered off the Badrinath national highway, plummeting 200 metres into the Alaknanda river.

The accident, which killed 10 people on the spot near Raitoli village, is thought to have been caused by driver fatigue. An ongoing investigation led by Pauri's divisional transport officer aims to determine the exact cause. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the efforts of local villagers who assisted in the rescue operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

