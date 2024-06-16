Tragic Tempo Traveller Accident in Uttarakhand: 15 Dead, Investigation Underway

In a harrowing incident, a tempo traveller accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has claimed 15 lives, according to officials on Sunday. The condition of four of the 11 injured remains critical.

Tragically, a person airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, succumbed to injuries late Saturday night, informed trauma surgeon Ruby Kataria. This brings the toll to 15 as the tempo traveller carrying tourists veered off the Badrinath national highway, plummeting 200 metres into the Alaknanda river.

The accident, which killed 10 people on the spot near Raitoli village, is thought to have been caused by driver fatigue. An ongoing investigation led by Pauri's divisional transport officer aims to determine the exact cause. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the efforts of local villagers who assisted in the rescue operations.

