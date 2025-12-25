Left Menu

Chitradurga Inferno: Tragedy on Wheels

A tragic accident in Chitradurga saw a luxury sleeper bus engulfed in flames, claiming at least nine lives. The bus, bound for Gokarna, collided while carrying 32 passengers. Firefighters and police worked to manage the scene, as heavy machinery cleared debris from the highway.

Updated: 25-12-2025 11:07 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Chitradurga as a luxury sleeper bus caught fire, resulting in at least nine fatalities. Thick black smoke filled the air as bystanders watched helplessly from a distance.

The bus, en route to Gokarna from Bengaluru with 32 passengers, was completely consumed by flames. Police officials confirmed that many victims were burnt alive inside the vehicle. The charred remains lay across the highway, with its roof collapsed and metal frames deformed.

Firefighters and police personnel were on the scene, removing bodies and inspecting the damage amid burnt debris spread across the road. Heavy machinery, including cranes and earthmovers, were deployed to clear the mangled remains and manage the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

