Strategic Flight: Russian Bombers Soar Over Neutral Waters

Russian Tu-95ms long-range strategic bombers undertook a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, with foreign fighter jets accompanying them at certain stages, as reported by the country's defense ministry.

Updated: 25-12-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Tu-95ms long-range strategic bombers performed a planned mission flying over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the country's defense ministry announced on Thursday.

The defense ministry clarified that during specific segments of their flight path, the strategic missile carriers were under the close watch of fighter jets from foreign countries.

This mission underscores Russia's military presence and capabilities in the region, highlighting geopolitical dynamics in the Northern seas.

