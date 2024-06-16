Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pushes for Hill Endorsement to Prevent Road Accidents

In response to a recent fatal road accident, Uttarakhand officials stress the need for 'hill endorsement' on drivers' licenses, coupled with physical tests. This initiative aims to enhance road safety for tourist vehicles. Infrastructure for such tests has been developed, with multiple facilities set to be operational soon.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:13 IST
Uttarakhand Pushes for Hill Endorsement to Prevent Road Accidents
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand officials are underscoring the importance of 'hill endorsement' on drivers' licenses following a tragic road accident that claimed fifteen lives in Rudraprayag. Joint Transport Commissioner Sanat Singh highlighted the immediate need for physical tests to accompany the endorsement, particularly for tourist vehicles, including those part of the Chardham Yatra and the Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

Singh noted that many tourist vehicles frequent Uttarakhand, particularly due to the high volume of cars participating in the Chardham Yatra, leading to insufficient checks on other vehicles. 'We need to focus on broader tourism aspects beyond Chardham Yatra,' said Singh, emphasizing the necessity of 'hill endorsement' for driving on mountainous roads.

Previously, the state offered online tests for 'hill endorsement', which lacked practical assessment. However, new driving tracks for physical tests have been built in Dehradun, with more in Haridwar and Rishikesh set to be operational soon. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated strict adherence to protocols to reduce road accidents, including stringent mechanical checks and strict driver testing before issuing licenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024