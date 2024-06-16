Uttarakhand Pushes for Hill Endorsement to Prevent Road Accidents

Uttarakhand officials are underscoring the importance of 'hill endorsement' on drivers' licenses following a tragic road accident that claimed fifteen lives in Rudraprayag. Joint Transport Commissioner Sanat Singh highlighted the immediate need for physical tests to accompany the endorsement, particularly for tourist vehicles, including those part of the Chardham Yatra and the Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

Singh noted that many tourist vehicles frequent Uttarakhand, particularly due to the high volume of cars participating in the Chardham Yatra, leading to insufficient checks on other vehicles. 'We need to focus on broader tourism aspects beyond Chardham Yatra,' said Singh, emphasizing the necessity of 'hill endorsement' for driving on mountainous roads.

Previously, the state offered online tests for 'hill endorsement', which lacked practical assessment. However, new driving tracks for physical tests have been built in Dehradun, with more in Haridwar and Rishikesh set to be operational soon. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated strict adherence to protocols to reduce road accidents, including stringent mechanical checks and strict driver testing before issuing licenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)