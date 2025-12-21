Left Menu

Stalin's Stand: Defending Secularism and Minority Rights in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accused the BJP of despising secularism and working to expunge it from the Constitution. Speaking at a Christmas event, he celebrated Christian missionary Sarah Tucker's impact on women's education and emphasized the DMK's commitment to minority welfare through various initiatives and resistance to divisive politics.

Updated: 21-12-2025 09:46 IST
At a recent Christmas event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced strong allegations against the BJP, asserting that the party harbors disdain for the concept of secularism and aims to abolish it from the Constitution. His remarks were made during a celebration where he also lauded the contributions of 19th-century missionary Sarah Tucker for advancing women's education in Tirunelveli.

Stalin highlighted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) dedication to minority welfare, noting numerous schemes introduced under its regime that bolster this commitment. These include increased subsidies for pilgrimages and renovation projects for churches. The Chief Minister emphasized that the government serves all citizens impartially, fostering peace and unity across religious communities.

In his address, Stalin condemned efforts by the central BJP government to undermine Tamil Nadu's diverse culture, such as through the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he opposed with protests. He warned against the BJP's agenda to homogenize India's rich diversity, asserting that both the DMK and the state are well-equipped to counteract any 'nefarious designs' from the ruling party.

