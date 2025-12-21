Indian Football: Decline Amid Messi Mania, Women's Hope

In a year of unprecedented challenges for Indian football, the sport witnessed severe setbacks due to administrative chaos, financial difficulties, and poor performances by the senior men's team. These issues cast a shadow over the game, further compounded by the ailing state of domestic leagues.

However, amidst the gloom, the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour sparked conversations about football, highlighting the sport's potential appeal. Despite the lack of sustained momentum from the event, it showcased the fanfare and enthusiasm that football can generate in India.

While the men's struggles continued, Indian football's women and junior teams delivered outstanding performances. The women's team achieved historic feats by directly qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, while the junior squad made strides by securing their place in the U-17 Asian Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)