Mitchell Starc's Bowling Mastery Seals Ashes Victory in Adelaide

Mitchell Starc's brilliant performance led Australia to an 82-run win against England in the third Ashes test, securing a series win. Despite criticism on the Australian team's age, experienced players, including Starc, proved their mettle. England's campaign, marked by setbacks, ended in disappointment as Australia claimed victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 09:50 IST
In a striking display of cricketing prowess, Mitchell Starc steered Australia to an emphatic 82-run victory over England on the final day of the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval. With this win, Australia secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, dashing England's hopes of an upset.

England's pursuit of a record 435 runs was a formidable task. However, the gritty effort fell short as the team collapsed for 352 runs. Scott Boland delivered the final blow, dismissing Josh Tongue before tea, wrapping up England's innings and turning the test in Australia's favor.

Australia's experienced lineup silenced critics of their age, proving their worth on the field. Despite a defiant 102-run second session from England, the Australians, led by Starc, showcased dominance, capitalizing on crucial moments to secure a momentous series victory.

