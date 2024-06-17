Kanchanjungha Express Collision: A Close Call Near New Jalpaiguri

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train early Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official reported. The incident has left several passengers injured, though reports on the exact number remain unconfirmed.

According to the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division, the accident occurred around 9 am when the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, traveling from Agartala, crashed into a goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision. More information is expected as the situation develops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)