Land Deal Controversy: Amadea Enterprises LLP in Legal Turmoil

Amadea Enterprises LLP files a civil suit against Sheetal Tejwani seeking to cancel a questionable land sale. The sale involved 40 acres in Mundhwa, allegedly government-owned and worth Rs 300 crore. An FIR was registered for evading stamp duty against key individuals, with ongoing investigations by Pune police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a land deal controversy, Amadea Enterprises LLP, partly owned by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, has filed a civil suit seeking to nullify a sale deed involving 40 acres in Mundhwa. The land, valued at Rs 300 crore, was allegedly sold under dubious circumstances, sparking legal scrutiny and public interest.

The transaction, involving a government-owned plot, was initially facilitated by Sheetal Tejwani, the power of attorney holder. Officials allege that the sale bypassed legal protocols, exempting the firm from Rs 21 crore in stamp duties. Consequently, the transaction has come under the investigation of Maharashtra's Economic Offences Wing.

The controversy escalated when an FIR was filed against several parties, including Digvijay Patil, a partner in the firm, and government officials. Arrest warrants have been executed, prompting further inquiries by the Pune police. This complex legal battle unfolds against a backdrop of political and public scrutiny.

