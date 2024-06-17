Left Menu

Assam CM Condoles Tragic Train Collision in West Bengal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences over the deaths in a train collision in West Bengal. He assured of all possible help and closely monitored the situation. The collision between a goods train and the Kanchenjunga Express resulted in 15 deaths and 60 injuries.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:51 IST
Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended his heartfelt condolences following the tragic collision between a goods train and the Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal. Sarma posted his sympathies on social media platform 'X', describing the incident as 'extremely unfortunate'.

He expressed his sorrow for the families of the deceased and wished a swift recovery for the injured. Sarma emphasized that Assam authorities are closely monitoring the situation while pledging comprehensive assistance as needed.

The collision at Rangapani station claimed at least 15 lives and left 60 others injured, highlighting the severity of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

