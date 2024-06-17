Stranded Tourists in Sikkim Begin Evacuation Amidst Torrential Rains
Evacuation efforts have begun for stranded tourists in Sikkim’s Mangan district after torrential rains and landslides. The Mangan District Magistrate leads the operation along with Tourism and Civil Aviation officials. Around 1200 tourists are trapped, and the Border Roads Organisation is working to restore road networks disrupted by the natural calamity.
The much-delayed evacuation of stranded tourists in Sikkim's Mangan district commenced on Monday noon, according to officials.
Nine tourists have been evacuated so far, under the leadership of Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri and officials from Tourism and Civil Aviation and Forest departments, along with the Travel Agent Association of Sikkim (TAAS).
Despite persistent rains and multiple landslides, the evacuation team is ensuring safety, care, and caution.
Around 1200 tourists, including some foreigners, remain stranded in Lachung for a week due to torrential rains and landslides that have disrupted connectivity with the rest of the country.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to restore the road network to facilitate vehicular traffic at the earliest.
Officials reported that at least six people have died due to landslides triggered by heavy rain, and the natural calamity has severely damaged properties, power, and food supplies, and mobile networks.
