RTC Employees Aid Woman's Unexpected Delivery at Bus Station

RTC employees at Karimnagar bus station assisted a 35-year-old woman from Odisha who went into labor while waiting for a bus. With the help of female supervisors and sweepers, a makeshift delivery area was arranged, leading to a successful birth. Both mother and child were later moved to a hospital.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:38 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a heartwarming incident at the Karimnagar bus station, Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees came together to facilitate the delivery of a woman who developed labor pains while waiting for a bus.

The 35-year-old laborer from Odisha was accompanied by her husband when she suddenly went into labor on Sunday. Quick to respond, the station's female supervisors and sweepers created a makeshift delivery space using sarees.

Thanks to their timely intervention, the woman successfully delivered a baby girl. Both mother and child were later transferred to a government hospital in Karimnagar. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the efforts of the women RTC staff on social media, expressing hopes that they continue to earn good repute in their duties.

