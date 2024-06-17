RTC Employees Aid Woman's Unexpected Delivery at Bus Station

In a heartwarming incident at the Karimnagar bus station, Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees came together to facilitate the delivery of a woman who developed labor pains while waiting for a bus.

The 35-year-old laborer from Odisha was accompanied by her husband when she suddenly went into labor on Sunday. Quick to respond, the station's female supervisors and sweepers created a makeshift delivery space using sarees.

Thanks to their timely intervention, the woman successfully delivered a baby girl. Both mother and child were later transferred to a government hospital in Karimnagar. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the efforts of the women RTC staff on social media, expressing hopes that they continue to earn good repute in their duties.

