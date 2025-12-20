Traditional Medicine: A Global Vision for Integrated Healthcare

On the final day of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, declared that healthcare integration must be inclusive, highlighting the complementary roles of science and tradition.

The summit, held in partnership with the Government of India, saw participation from delegates from over 100 countries, including ministers, scientists, and practitioners. Dr. Tedros commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in advocating for traditional medicine at a global level, reflecting on the significant response generated under India's G20 presidency.

The adoption of the Delhi Declaration marked a critical step forward, aiming to ensure the safety and quality of traditional medicine. The declaration also calls for integrating traditional practices into health systems, employing digital technologies responsibly, and respecting both biodiversity and cultural heritage. Dr. Tedros praised India's leadership as a global pioneer in blending traditional wisdom with modern science, pivotal in advancing healthcare systems worldwide.

