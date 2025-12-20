Left Menu

Traditional Medicine: A Global Vision for Integrated Healthcare

The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine emphasized integrating traditional and modern healthcare. Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus highlighted India's role in promoting this vision globally, recognizing Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The summit adopted the Delhi Declaration, focusing on safety, quality, and integrating traditional practices into modern systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:47 IST
Traditional Medicine: A Global Vision for Integrated Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the final day of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, declared that healthcare integration must be inclusive, highlighting the complementary roles of science and tradition.

The summit, held in partnership with the Government of India, saw participation from delegates from over 100 countries, including ministers, scientists, and practitioners. Dr. Tedros commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in advocating for traditional medicine at a global level, reflecting on the significant response generated under India's G20 presidency.

The adoption of the Delhi Declaration marked a critical step forward, aiming to ensure the safety and quality of traditional medicine. The declaration also calls for integrating traditional practices into health systems, employing digital technologies responsibly, and respecting both biodiversity and cultural heritage. Dr. Tedros praised India's leadership as a global pioneer in blending traditional wisdom with modern science, pivotal in advancing healthcare systems worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025