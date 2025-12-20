Left Menu

Mysterious Movements: The Bondi Attack Accused in the Philippines

Two gunmen accused of a Hanukkah attack in Sydney stayed in Davao City, Philippines, where they interacted minimally with hotel staff. Police assert Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, inspired by Islamic State, killed 15 people. Sajid is deceased, and Naveed faces charges.

Mysterious Movements: The Bondi Attack Accused in the Philippines
The two gunmen accused of orchestrating a deadly attack at a Hanukkah event in Bondi Beach, Sydney, had recently traveled to Davao City, Philippines. While there, they largely secluded themselves, hotel staff reported, as investigations into their brief stay continue.

Hotel employees, speaking under anonymity, noted the men kept to themselves, seldom leaving their room beyond short outings. Australian authorities allege that Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, who authorities believe were influenced by Islamic State, claimed 15 lives during the December attack.

With Sajid killed on-site, Naveed now faces murder and terrorism charges. The incident has heightened concerns of rising antisemitism in Australia, as Philippine authorities probe their activities during their residency at the GV Hotel in Davao City.

