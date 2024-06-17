Denmark and Germany Unite with Historic Fehmarn Tunnel

Danish King Frederik X marked a significant milestone on Monday by inaugurating the first section of the 18-kilometer rail-and-road Fehmarn Tunnel, set to connect southern Denmark to northern Germany.

Expected to open in 2029, the Fehmarn link will revolutionize travel by slashing the current 45-minute ferry ride from Roedby, Denmark, to Puttgarten, Germany, down to just 10 minutes by car and 7 minutes by train, providing seamless connectivity to central Europe and Nordic countries.

Frederik unveiled a commemorative plaque and contributed a coin bearing his effigy to a time capsule containing memorabilia from the tunnel's creators. The Danish construction company Sund & Baelt is overseeing this ambitious project, projected to be the world's longest submersible tunnel with state-of-the-art electrified train tracks.

