Denmark and Germany Unite with Historic Fehmarn Tunnel
Danish King Frederik X inaugurated the first component of the 18-kilometer Fehmarn Tunnel connecting southern Denmark to northern Germany. Scheduled for completion in 2029, this tunnel aims to foster green transport. It will significantly reduce travel times and strengthen connections between central Europe and the Nordic countries.
Danish King Frederik X marked a significant milestone on Monday by inaugurating the first section of the 18-kilometer rail-and-road Fehmarn Tunnel, set to connect southern Denmark to northern Germany.
Expected to open in 2029, the Fehmarn link will revolutionize travel by slashing the current 45-minute ferry ride from Roedby, Denmark, to Puttgarten, Germany, down to just 10 minutes by car and 7 minutes by train, providing seamless connectivity to central Europe and Nordic countries.
Frederik unveiled a commemorative plaque and contributed a coin bearing his effigy to a time capsule containing memorabilia from the tunnel's creators. The Danish construction company Sund & Baelt is overseeing this ambitious project, projected to be the world's longest submersible tunnel with state-of-the-art electrified train tracks.
