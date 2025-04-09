Left Menu

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

The Premier League is set to have at least five teams in the 2025-26 Champions League, thanks to Arsenal's victory over Real Madrid. England might secure up to seven spots if certain teams win other European competitions. Key players include Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Updated: 09-04-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 05:36 IST
The Premier League's future presence in European football is set to expand significantly. Following Arsenal's decisive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid, English clubs have guaranteed at least five spots in the 2025-26 Champions League edition. This achievement underscores England's prominent position in the UEFA coefficient ranking.

The unique points system awards two points for a win and one for draw, based on a league's collective results. England's lead opens the door for up to seven Premier League teams to join Europe's elite competition, should others triumph in ongoing European tournaments.

Liverpool and Arsenal are well-positioned to secure two of the confirmed places. Meanwhile, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester City remain competitive. Italy, Spain, and Germany are also in pursuit of securing additional berths in the continental race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

