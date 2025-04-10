Left Menu

Market Surge: Magnificent Seven Stocks Rebound with Tariff Pause

The 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks are set to gain over $1 trillion in market value after a 90-day tariff pause approved by President Trump. This move alleviates pressure on key tech firms like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, sparking a market rally amid recent downturns and previous losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:18 IST
The 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks, including Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft, are poised for a $1 trillion market value uptick. The surge follows President Trump's approval of a 90-day pause in tariffs, providing respite for tech giants beleaguered by recent downturns and driving an 8% Nasdaq rally.

Having propelled the market for years, these stocks faced setbacks amid concerns over AI investments and U.S.-China trade tensions. The tech sector lost around $5 trillion in value since its 2024 peak, exacerbated by new tariffs imposed by Trump on Chinese imports.

The tariff pause, announced shortly after new levies kicked in, offers tech firms a temporary reprieve to strategize, though uncertainties linger. Key investments continue, with Alphabet planning a $75 billion data center expansion, demonstrating ongoing faith in AI's economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

