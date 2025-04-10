Market Surge: Magnificent Seven Stocks Rebound with Tariff Pause
The 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks are set to gain over $1 trillion in market value after a 90-day tariff pause approved by President Trump. This move alleviates pressure on key tech firms like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, sparking a market rally amid recent downturns and previous losses.
Having propelled the market for years, these stocks faced setbacks amid concerns over AI investments and U.S.-China trade tensions. The tech sector lost around $5 trillion in value since its 2024 peak, exacerbated by new tariffs imposed by Trump on Chinese imports.
The tariff pause, announced shortly after new levies kicked in, offers tech firms a temporary reprieve to strategize, though uncertainties linger. Key investments continue, with Alphabet planning a $75 billion data center expansion, demonstrating ongoing faith in AI's economic potential.
