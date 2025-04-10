Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Powers Up: Switching to Solar for a Greener Future

The Delhi Assembly is set to become the first legislature in India to be fully powered by solar energy. A new 500 KW rooftop solar system will be installed, replacing the current 200 KW setup, to reduce expenses and promote clean energy. The initiative aligns with India's move towards self-reliance and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:14 IST
Delhi Assembly Powers Up: Switching to Solar for a Greener Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly is poised to make history by becoming the first legislative body in India to operate entirely on solar power. This ambitious plan, finalized in a meeting chaired by Speaker Vijender Gupta, outlines the installation of a new 500 KW rooftop solar power system.

The efforts are part of a larger vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' as emphasized by Gupta. The switch to solar is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills by approximately Rs 15 lakh per month, cutting down government energy expenses.

Officials are keen on ensuring that the project begins promptly with the issuance of a tender by next week. The initiative will not only make the Delhi Assembly self-reliant but also aims to inspire other legislative bodies to embrace clean energy practices and encourage the public towards sustainable power solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025