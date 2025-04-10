Delhi Assembly Powers Up: Switching to Solar for a Greener Future
The Delhi Assembly is set to become the first legislature in India to be fully powered by solar energy. A new 500 KW rooftop solar system will be installed, replacing the current 200 KW setup, to reduce expenses and promote clean energy. The initiative aligns with India's move towards self-reliance and sustainability.
The Delhi Assembly is poised to make history by becoming the first legislative body in India to operate entirely on solar power. This ambitious plan, finalized in a meeting chaired by Speaker Vijender Gupta, outlines the installation of a new 500 KW rooftop solar power system.
The efforts are part of a larger vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' as emphasized by Gupta. The switch to solar is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills by approximately Rs 15 lakh per month, cutting down government energy expenses.
Officials are keen on ensuring that the project begins promptly with the issuance of a tender by next week. The initiative will not only make the Delhi Assembly self-reliant but also aims to inspire other legislative bodies to embrace clean energy practices and encourage the public towards sustainable power solutions.
