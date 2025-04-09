China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism
China COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd announced its support for subsidiaries to enhance share buybacks and ownership stakes. The company expresses confidence in China's economic growth and the potential of the capital market, highlighting its optimistic outlook on future economic prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 05:36 IST
- Country:
- China
China COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd is encouraging its listed subsidiaries to increase their share buybacks and shareholding stakes, according to a statement released late Tuesday.
This strategic move demonstrates the state-owned enterprise's confidence in China's promising economic trajectory and capital market growth.
China COSCO is optimistic about the nation's developmental outlook, signaling a positive forecast for future economic advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AfDB to Invest $331M in Lesotho Under 2025–2030 Strategy to Accelerate Economic Growth
Mamata Banerjee Lures British Investment with Historical Ties and Economic Growth
Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2025-26: A New Era of Economic Growth
Tourism as a Catalyst for Economic Growth: Insights from Kota University
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Threaten British Economic Growth