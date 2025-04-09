IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

The acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service has stepped down due to a controversial agreement to share immigrant tax data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The decision aims to identify and deport undocumented individuals, sparking privacy concerns among advocates.

Melanie Krause, who has led the IRS since February, resigned following a new data-sharing document signed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This agreement permits ICE to submit immigrant names and addresses for verification against tax records, aligning with President Trump's immigration crackdown agenda.

The move has provoked backlash, with critics arguing it undermines taxpayer privacy and risks reducing tax compliance. The IRS has faced other resignations over similar policies, highlighting growing tension within the agency.

