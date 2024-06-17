West Bengal Train Collision Tragedy: Goods Train Ramming into Stationary Express, Causes Multiple Casualties

A devastating collision occurred in West Bengal on Monday when a goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. The fatal incident resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals and left 41 others injured, according to senior railway officials.

The collision, which took place near Rangapani station, caused four of the express train's rear compartments to derail. The death toll includes the pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, with West Bengal Police placing the casualty count at 15. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson of the Railway Board, stated that the mishap occurred because the goods train disregarded the signal.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have expressed their condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. An investigation into the accident has been launched, focusing on signal violations and the malfunctioning automatic signaling system.

