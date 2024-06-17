Left Menu

West Bengal Train Collision Tragedy: Goods Train Ramming into Stationary Express, Causes Multiple Casualties

At least nine people were killed and 41 injured after a goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal. Authorities attribute the accident to the goods train disregarding a signal. A probe has been initiated, and compensation for victims has been announced.

PTI | Newjalpaiguri | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:47 IST
West Bengal Train Collision Tragedy: Goods Train Ramming into Stationary Express, Causes Multiple Casualties
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating collision occurred in West Bengal on Monday when a goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. The fatal incident resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals and left 41 others injured, according to senior railway officials.

The collision, which took place near Rangapani station, caused four of the express train's rear compartments to derail. The death toll includes the pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, with West Bengal Police placing the casualty count at 15. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson of the Railway Board, stated that the mishap occurred because the goods train disregarded the signal.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have expressed their condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. An investigation into the accident has been launched, focusing on signal violations and the malfunctioning automatic signaling system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

