Steve Smith Reflects on MCG's 'Tricky' Pitch After Shock Ashes Defeat

Steve Smith critiques the challenging MCG pitch after Australia’s two-day Ashes Test defeat to England. England capitalized on bowling conditions to secure their first win, with Smith suggesting a more balanced pitch would enhance the contest. He commends England’s play and anticipates learning lessons for future pitches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:24 IST
Steve Smith (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising turn of events at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Boxing Day Ashes Test between Australia and England concluded in just two days. Australia's stand-in captain, Steve Smith, described the pitch as a "tricky one," attributing the match's rapid end to its favorable conditions for bowlers.

In the fourth Ashes Test, England secured their first tour victory, defeating Australia by four wickets. Despite a challenging pitch, England's disciplined bowling and aggressive batting enabled them to chase down a target of 175, leading to their memorable win. Smith acknowledged the pitch's influence, stating that the groundsmen might learn from this contest to create a more balanced surface in the future.

Following the match, Smith praised England for their strategic play. He noted their effective start and aggressive approach softened the ball, diminishing the pitch's threat and enabling them to clinch victory. Reflecting on the game, Smith remarked, "Tough loss in the end. England came out today and played some really good cricket."

(With inputs from agencies.)

