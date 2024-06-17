Left Menu

Dakshina Kannada's Private Buses Go Digital: UPI Payments and GPS Coming Soon

The Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association is set to introduce UPI payments and GPS systems in private buses. This initiative aims to enhance travel convenience and efficiency. The 'Chalo Cashless Cards' scheme, offering discounts to students, will transition to DKBOA Student Cards with the new UPI system.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:14 IST
The Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association (DKBOA) is set to revolutionize bus travel in the district by introducing UPI payments and GPS systems in private buses. Spearheaded by the association, this move aims to offer enhanced convenience and efficiency in the coastal region's transport sector.

This initiative marks the second transport system in Karnataka, after KSRTC, to digitize its ticketing process. UPI payment options will allow passengers to purchase tickets online during their journey, streamlining the ticketing process. Previously introduced 'Chalo Cashless Cards' provided significant discounts to students and will now transition to DKBOA Student Cards.

Association President Aziz Parthipady hailed the success of the 'Chalo Cards', offering substantial fare discounts and free distribution to valid ID holders. The new UPI system is another step towards improving the overall travel experience while maintaining high passenger safety standards.

