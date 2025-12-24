Left Menu

Cyberstorm: Pro-Russian Hackers Disrupt French Postal Service Before Christmas

A pro-Russian hacking group named Noname057 claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on France's national postal service, La Poste, disrupting operations days before Christmas. French authorities, taking the threat seriously, have launched investigations while Europe faces ongoing cyber threats allegedly linked to Russian interests.

A pro-Russian hacking group, known as Noname057, claimed responsibility for a significant cyberattack on France's national postal service. This attack, occurring days before Christmas, halted package deliveries and disrupted online payments, prompting an investigation by French intelligence agency DGSI, prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday.

The cybercrime group has been implicated in past cyberattacks across Europe, including during a NATO summit in the Netherlands and on French government sites. This latest attack involved a distributed denial of service (DDoS) on La Poste's central computer systems, leaving operations still hampered by Wednesday morning.

The incident is part of a broader alleged Russian campaign of 'hybrid warfare' aimed at fracturing Western unity and weakening support for Ukraine. Authorities have documented over 145 related acts, including cyberattacks and disinformation, straining resources across the continent.

