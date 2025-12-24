Link Between Alcohol Consumption and Mouth Cancer in India Revealed

A recent study conducted in India has uncovered alarming links between alcohol consumption and mouth cancer risk. Consuming a mere nine grams of alcohol daily is associated with a staggering 50% higher chance of developing mouth cancer, with risks accelerating to 87% when locally brewed liquor is consumed.

The research was a collaboration between Navi Mumbai's Center for Cancer Epidemiology and international bodies, analyzing data from 1,803 mouth cancer patients and 1,903 healthy controls. It revealed that 62% of cases are tied to alcohol and tobacco use, with India showing a prevalence of 11.3% in alcohol-related mouth cancer, according to a publication in the British Medical Journal Global Health.

Interestingly, the study highlights that contamination with toxins in locally brewed alcohol could significantly contribute to this increased risk. Researchers call for public health interventions to address alcohol and tobacco use to dramatically reduce mouth cancer incidences in India, noting there is essentially no safe level of alcohol consumption for preventing this disease.