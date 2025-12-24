Left Menu

Link Between Alcohol Consumption and Mouth Cancer in India Revealed

A study in India reveals even nine grams of daily alcohol intake can escalate mouth cancer risk by 50%. The risk increases up to 87% for locally brewed liquor. Researchers stress the role of alcohol and tobacco in 62% of cases, urging public health action for cancer prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:57 IST
Link Between Alcohol Consumption and Mouth Cancer in India Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study conducted in India has uncovered alarming links between alcohol consumption and mouth cancer risk. Consuming a mere nine grams of alcohol daily is associated with a staggering 50% higher chance of developing mouth cancer, with risks accelerating to 87% when locally brewed liquor is consumed.

The research was a collaboration between Navi Mumbai's Center for Cancer Epidemiology and international bodies, analyzing data from 1,803 mouth cancer patients and 1,903 healthy controls. It revealed that 62% of cases are tied to alcohol and tobacco use, with India showing a prevalence of 11.3% in alcohol-related mouth cancer, according to a publication in the British Medical Journal Global Health.

Interestingly, the study highlights that contamination with toxins in locally brewed alcohol could significantly contribute to this increased risk. Researchers call for public health interventions to address alcohol and tobacco use to dramatically reduce mouth cancer incidences in India, noting there is essentially no safe level of alcohol consumption for preventing this disease.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025