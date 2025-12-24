Trailblazers in Timber: India's First Female Woodworking Graduates Break Barriers

In a significant milestone for gender inclusion in technical trades, the Hettich Poddar Woodworking Institute (HPWWI) recently held its first-ever convocation and award ceremony for the inaugural batch of women trainees in woodworking. Held in Faridabad, the event saw the graduation of 108 students, including 50 women who completed a three-month training program.

This initiative is India's first female batch in the traditionally male-dominated woodworking sector and reflects HPWWI's commitment to bridging gender gaps in technical skills. The institute is dedicated to providing sustainable career pathways for women, supported by certifications recognized by national skill councils.

Supported by industry leaders, the program combines modern techniques and hands-on industry exposure, ensuring readiness for sustainable employment. Numerous graduates received job offers on the spot, highlighting the program's effectiveness in building a more inclusive workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)