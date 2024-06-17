Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams Railway Ministry Post Train Accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Railway Ministry for neglecting passenger amenities and failing to implement safety measures properly, following a fatal train accident near Rangapani. Banerjee visited the victims at North Bengal Medical College and called for accountability, while TMC demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:21 IST
In a pointed critique, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has labeled the Indian Railways as 'totally parentless.' Banerjee accused the ministry of focusing solely on fare hikes rather than improving passenger amenities.

On her way to Siliguri, Banerjee visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital to meet victims of the train accident near Rangapani. She directed local authorities to provide full support to those affected.

'The railways have become totally parentless. Though the ministry is there, the old glory is missing. They are only keen on hiking fares,' Banerjee told reporters. 'They don't care about passenger amenities or railway personnel.' Banerjee further criticized the ministry for not implementing an effective anti-collision system.

The fatal accident, which occurred when a goods train rammed into the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, sparked a political blame game. The TMC demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing repeated accidents and safety lapses. On the other hand, Governor CV Ananda Bose emphasized prioritizing victim treatment over political accusations.

