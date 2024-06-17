Mamata Banerjee Slams Railway Ministry Post Train Accident

In a pointed critique, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has labeled the Indian Railways as 'totally parentless.' Banerjee accused the ministry of focusing solely on fare hikes rather than improving passenger amenities.

On her way to Siliguri, Banerjee visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital to meet victims of the train accident near Rangapani. She directed local authorities to provide full support to those affected.

'The railways have become totally parentless. Though the ministry is there, the old glory is missing. They are only keen on hiking fares,' Banerjee told reporters. 'They don't care about passenger amenities or railway personnel.' Banerjee further criticized the ministry for not implementing an effective anti-collision system.

The fatal accident, which occurred when a goods train rammed into the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, sparked a political blame game. The TMC demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing repeated accidents and safety lapses. On the other hand, Governor CV Ananda Bose emphasized prioritizing victim treatment over political accusations.

