Nation Stands United: Nadda Assures Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister JP Nadda expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack, assuring a strong response from Prime Minister Modi. He offered prayers at Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir and pledged to support affected families. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:48 IST
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda extended condolences over the Pahalgam terror attack and assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a robust response. Nadda further committed to meeting with the grief-stricken families from Pune who lost loved ones in the incident.

Addressing a crowd, Nadda stated, "We all paused for a moment of silence and offered prayers for peace to the souls departed. A tragic event has affected two families from Pune, and I will meet them today." He emphasized national unity in mourning and anger over the attack. "The whole nation shares in outrage and sorrow over this tragedy," Nadda added, reiterating Modi's promise of a "befitting reply."

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune to offer prayers. In reference to the attack that killed 26 people, he expressed hopes for divine support through Lord Ganesha's strength and wisdom to help India overcome the crisis. "I prayed for Ganpati Bappa's blessings, that under PM Modi's leadership, a fitting response will be delivered," he said.

The Pahalgam attack killed 26 people and prompted India to implement strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan for backing cross-border terrorism. The government has chosen to temporarily suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a decision reached at the April 23 Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, fear has spread among Kashmiri students across India in the wake of the attack, with over 1,000 distress calls reported by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA). Despite these concerns, security agencies have refuted claims of harassment against Kashmiri students and traders, maintaining that all are safe throughout the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

