Tanzania Lifts Agriculture Import Ban on Malawi and South Africa

Tanzania has revoked its restrictions on agricultural imports from Malawi and South Africa, a decision that follows the initial imposition of these bans in response to similar measures by the two southern African countries.

The director general of Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority, Joseph Ndunguru, announced the immediate lifting of the ban to enable diplomatic ministerial discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing trade dispute.

These developments unfold within the framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with Malawi and South Africa having previously banned several of Tanzania's agricultural exports. Malawi had restricted imports of Tanzanian products such as maize flour, rice, ginger, and bananas, while South Africa halted the import of Tanzanian bananas.

