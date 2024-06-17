Deadly Train Collision in West Bengal: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured

At least nine people were killed and 41 injured after a goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, a senior railway official confirmed.

Among the deceased were the pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train. Senior West Bengal Police officials claimed the casualty count could be as high as 15.

The collision occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of Kanchanjunga Express to derail from the impact at 8:55 am, an official reported. Chairman of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha stated that the goods train disregarded the signal, leading to the crash. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has launched an investigation into the cause.

